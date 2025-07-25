Goldpreis-Ausbruch erneut gescheitert – das steckt dahinter!

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Der Goldpreis gibt nach: Fortschritte bei Handelsgesprächen fördern die Risikofreude. Doch Zinssenkungen bleiben Thema.

Goldpreis-Ausbruch vertagt

Der Goldpreis geriet am Mittwoch unter Druck, ausgerechnet wenige US-Dollar unterhalb der Bestmarke von Anfang Mai. Analysten von Bloomberg begründen den Rückgang mit Fortschritten bei US-Handelsgesprächen mit der EU und Japan.

