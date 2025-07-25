Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

NATO-Generalsekretär Mark Rutte, wie er sich auf der Online-Plattform der NATO selbst präsentiert, stolz lächelnd – und sein Ziel nach seinen Aussagen: Die NATO muss tödlicher werden ("more lethal").

„Lasst euch nicht von den Eigenen täuschen!“ – Über den Vor-Krieg

Angesichts wachsender Spannungen und atemberaubender militärischer Aufrüstung drängt sich unweigerlich die Frage auf: Leben wir bereits in einer Vor-Kriegszeit? Christa Wolf warnt davor, sich von den ‚Eigenen‘ täuschen zu lassen – doch vielleicht plaudern die ihre Pläne ja ganz offen aus… 

Wann der Krieg beginnt, das kann man wissen, aber wann beginnt der Vor‑Krieg? Falls es da Regeln gäbe, müsste man sie weitersagen. In Ton, in Stein eingraben, überliefern. Was stünde da? 
Da stünde, unter anderen Sätzen: Lasst euch nicht von den Eigenen täuschen!
(Christa Wolf: „Kassandra“)

Vergessen wir einmal allen bildungsbürgerlichen

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen