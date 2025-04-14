Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Starke Goldpreis-Aufschläge in China, fallender US-Dollar, steigende US-Anleiherenditen: Vieles spricht dafür, dass China im Zollkrieg mit den USA im großen Stil US-Staatsanleihen abgestoßen und Gold gekauft hat.

Goldpreis-Explosion: Darum hat China die Finger im Spiel

Im Wochenverlauf stieg der Goldpreis um 9 Prozent auf ein neues Rekordhoch.  Ein starker Anstieg der chinesischen Goldnachfrage im Zuge des Zollstreits dürfte dazu beigetragen haben.

Goldpreis steigt weiter an

Der US-Dollar wertet mehr und mehr ab, der Goldpreis steigt von einem Rekordhoch zum nächsten. Vergangene Woche kostete die Feinunze Gold erstmals mehr als 3.200 US-Dollar. Die Hintergründe der jüngsten Gold-Rally haben wir in einem ausführlichen Beitrag thematisiert: Goldpreis schießt auf über 3.200 Dollar – Was steckt dahinter?

