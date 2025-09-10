Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Goldpreis Mittwoch: Fest bei 3.644 USD – Zinserwartungen, Geopolitik

Der Goldpreis startet am Mittwoch fest bei 3.644 USD (3.111 EUR). Zinssenkungshoffnung stützen, Drohnenabschuss über Polen.

Der Goldpreis startet am Dienstag erneut fest in den Handelstag. Um 8:15 Uhr notierte der Spotpreis bei 3.644 US-Dollar pro Unze (3.111 Euro). Damit lag der Kurs rund 0,5 % (in USD) bzw. 0,4 % (in EUR) über Vortagsschluss. Seit Jahresbeginn ergibt sich ein Plus von 35 % in US-Dollar und 24 % in Euro. 

Gold ist weiter vom Momentum und von den Zinssenkungserwartungen getrieben. Auch die

