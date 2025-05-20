Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Der Goldpreis notierte zuletzt rund 6 Prozent unetr seinem Rekordhoch. Einige Banken hatten erst kürzlich optimistische Kursziele ausgegeben, wie etwa JP Morgan.

Goldpreis-Prognosen der Banken: Von Rückschlag bis 6.000 Dollar

Der Goldpreis konsolidiert. Während Bank of America vorerst keine neuen Rekorde erwartet, sprach JP Morgan zuletzt schon von der 6.000-Dollar-Marke.  

Goldpreis-Entwicklung

Am Montagvormittag um 9:30 Uhr notierte der Goldpreis am europäischen Spotmarkt mit 3.230 US-Dollar pro Unze. Das entsprach 2.878 Euro. Damit ergab sich gegenüber Vormonat ein Anstieg um 0,9 Prozent (in USD) bzw. 0,4 Prozent (in EUR). Zuletzt war die

