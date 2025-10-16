Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Goldpreis in US-Dollar, 6 Monate, Basis: US-Futures, Tagesschlusskurse (Continuous Contract*) per 14. Oktober 2025.

Goldpreis-Rally: So widersetzt sich Gold der Kurskorrektur

Der Goldpreis setzt seine dynamische Rekord-Rally fort. Unsere Charttechnik-Analyse zeigt, wie eine Kurskorrektur bislang vereitelt wurde.

Goldpreis-Rally und kein Ende

Die spektakuläre Rally beim Goldpreis setzt sich fort. Gold erreichte an den vier vergangenen Handelstagen jeweils eine neue Bestmarke. Am Dienstag schloss Gold im US-Futures-Handel (Oktober-Kontrakt) mit 4.142 US-Dollar pro Unze. Das entsprach einem Wert von 3.570 Euro. Damit stieg der Goldpreis innerhalb einer Woche um weitere 3,9 Prozent (in USD) bzw. 4,4 Prozent (in EUR).

Seit Jahresbeginn

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen