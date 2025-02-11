Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Goldpreis steigt: Zehn chinesische Versicherungsunternehmen, darunter die Branchengrößen PICC Property & Casualty Co. und China Life Insurance Co., dürfen künftig bis zu ein Prozent ihrer Vermögenswerte in Gold anlegen (Bild: Goldreporter).

Goldpreis steigt kräftig: Überraschende Nachrichten aus China

Der Goldpreis zog zum Wochenauftakt stark an, begleitet von der Nachricht, dass chinesische Versicherer jetzt massiv in Gold investieren könnten. 

Goldpreis steigt weiter

Am heutigen Montag um 9:30 Uhr notierte der Goldpreis am Spotmarkt mit 2.894 US-Dollar, was 2.805 Euro entsprach. Damit verteuerte sich Gold gegenüber Vortag um weitere 1,3 Prozent und in beiden Währungen wurden neue Rekordstände angelaufen. Hier weiter….

