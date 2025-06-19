Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Weiteren Spielraum für Gold sehen die Analysten von JP Morgan. In der aktuellen Analyse besprechen die Banker zahlreiche Goldpreis-Katalysatoren.

Goldpreis: Warum JP Morgan weiter steigende Kurse erwartet

JP Morgan sieht Gold weiter im Aufwärtstrend. Welche Faktoren den Goldpreis 2025 und 2026 auf bis zu 4.000 US-Dollar treiben könnten.

Goldpreis durchbricht Prognosen

Am Dienstagnmachmittag um 16 Uhr kostete die Feinunze Gold am europäischen Spotmarkt 3.386 US-Dollar. Das entsprach 2.932 Euro. Damit waren die Notierungen  1,3 Prozent (in USD) bzw. 2,8 Prozent (in EUR) von ihren Bestmarken am 6. Mai 2025 entfernt (Tagesschlusskurse).

Die US-Investmentbank JP Morgan hat auf ihrer Internetseite eine neue Gold-Analyse

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen