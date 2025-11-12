Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Mehrere Schwellenländer haben ihre Goldreserven kräftig erhöht. Brasilien, Indonesien und Irak melden deutliche Zukäufe im September/Oktober 2025.

Goldreserven weltweit: Schwellenländer im Gold-Kaufrausch – massive Zukäufe gemeldet

Neue große Käufer auf dem Goldmarkt: Brasilien, Indonesien, Guatemala, Irak und Aserbaidschan erweitern ihre Goldreserven deutlich.

Wachsende Goldbestände weltweit

Der World Gold Council (WGC) hat neue Daten zu den weltweiten Goldreserven veröffentlicht. Demnach haben zahlreiche Zentralbanken ihre Bestände weiter aufgestockt. Die Übersicht basiert in den meisten Fällen auf den offiziellen Angaben der Länder per Ende September 2025. Besonders auffällig ist das starke Engagement mehrerer Schwellenländer, die mit größeren Käufen überraschen.

