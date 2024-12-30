Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

James Roguski: Weder sicher noch effektiv

Diese kostenlose Online-Ressource liefert BEWEISE dafür, dass die mRNA-Plattform ein System zur Auslieferung biologischer Waffen ist und ihre fortgesetzte und erweiterte Nutzung ein schwerwiegendes Verbrechen gegen die Menschlichkeit darstellt.

Zusammenfassung der einzelnen Kapitel

Nutzen Sie das Flipbook zum Lesen, aber auch um nach Stichworten zu suchen oder laden Sie das PDF herunter, um es an diejenigen Menschen zu verteilen, die davon erfahren sollten.

