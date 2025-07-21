Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Gold als Zahlungsmittel – ein historisches Konzept mit aktuellen politischen Reizpunkten.

Kommt Gold als Geld zurück? Warum eine neue Krise alles verändern könnte!

Gold als offizielles Zahlungsmittel? Einige US-Staaten gehen voran – doch der Weg zurück zum Goldstandard dürfte erst nach einer Krise realistisch sein.

Zurück zum Goldstandard?

Der Finanzjournalist Ian Salisbury stellt in einem Beitrag für Barron’s infrage, ob die wachsende Bewegung in den USA, Gold als offizielles Zahlungsmittel zuzulassen, wirklich sinnvoll ist. Anlass ist ein neues Gesetz in Texas, das Gold und Silber zur gesetzlichen Währung erklärt. Es sieht zusätzlich eine digitale Plattform vor, mit der Bürger über Goldguthaben per Debitkarte bezahlen können.

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen