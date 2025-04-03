Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Trotz der mörderischen US-Blockade hilft Kuba der Welt, zum Beispiel durch medizinische Brigaden. Ärzte im Jahr 2016 nach dem verheerenden Hurrikan „Matthew“ auf dem Weg nach Haiti, um den Opfern mit medizinischer Versorgung zur Seite zu stehen (Foto: Ismael Francisco / Cuba debate)

Krieg gegen Kubas Ärzte

Die US-Regierung befindet sich im Krieg mit kubanischen Ärzten, die in anderen Ländern arbeiten. Aktuell sind 24.180 kubanische Gesundheitsdienstleister, vor allem Ärzte, in 56 Ländern tätig. Am 17. Februar kündigte US-Außenminister Marco Rubio Sanktionen gegen Personen an, die mit Kubas medizinischen Missionen in Verbindung stehen, und erklärte, keiner von ihnen bekomme künftig ein Visum für die Einreise in die USA.

Auf seiner Liste verbotener Personen stehen „derzeitige oder ehemalige kubanische Regierungsbeamte und andere Personen, einschließlich ausländischer Regierungsbeamter (…) (und) die unmittelbare Familie solcher Personen“.

