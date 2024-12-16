Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Kurzarbeitergeld jetzt 24 Monate

Egon W. Kreutzer

Das ist das Bundesweihnachtsgeschenk der Restampel. Wie teuer es kommen wird, ist noch nicht abzusehen: Der Gang in die Kurzarbeit beginnt ja gerade eben wieder.

Für Zigtausende Beschäftigte, deren Arbeitgeber erkennbar in die Krise rutschen ist das sicherlich eine gute Nachricht. Der Job bleibt erst einmal erhalten, der Einkommensverlust fällt gering aus, mit den Bürgergeldgepflogenheiten muss man sich noch nicht beschäftigen, Weihnachten kann kommen, dieses Jahr – und nächstes Jahr auch noch.

Weiterlesen