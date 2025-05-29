Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Litauen statt Leipzig: Wie Deutschland seine Armee opfert

von Mario Grünwald | Die Bundeswehr zieht nach Litauen. Was nach internationaler Verantwortung klingt, ist in Wahrheit ein Symptom tiefer innenpolitischer Verdrängung. Während es zu Hause an Ausrüstung, Personal und Strategie fehlt, inszeniert sich Berlin als Verteidiger Europas – auf fremdem Boden.

Der Einsatz in Litauen wird als militärischer Meilenstein verkauft. 5.000 Soldaten sollen dauerhaft vor Ort stationiert werden, samt Familien, Fahrzeugen und Infrastruktur. Ein Land, das seine eigenen Kasernen kaum instand halten kann, will nun an der Ostfront Flagge zeigen. Nicht aus Stärke – sondern aus politischer Selbsttäuschung.

