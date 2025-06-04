Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

epositphotos.com

Methylenblau – Wirkung und Anwendung

Ist Methylenblau ein neues Wundermittel? Kann der blaue Farbstoff bei Depressionen helfen und womöglich Demenzen verhindern? Wir stellen Methylenblau, seine Eigenschaften und Wirkungen vor sowie mögliche Anwendungen und Nebenwirkungen inkl. einer Anleitung zum Ansetzen von Methylenblau aus Pulver.

Was ist Methylenblau?

Methylenblau heißt korrekterweise Methylthioniumchlorid – eine chemische Verbindung mit der Summenformel C₁₆H₁₈N₃SCl. Es handelt sich um einen tiefblauen synthetischen Farbstoff, der in verschiedenen Bereichen Anwendung findet, darunter in der Medizin, der Textilindustrie und der Mikrobiologie.

