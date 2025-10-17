Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos.com

Mikroplastik, warum wir in unserem chemischen Dreck ersticken. Ein Totentanz aus Tupper, Textil und Tankstelle…

Was Mikro- und Nanoplastik ist – und warum es uns alle betrifft

Mikroplastik – winzige Kunststoffpartikel unter fünf Millimetern, Nanoplastik noch kleiner, so mikroskopisch, dass sie sich fast wie Moleküle verhalten. Sie entstehen aus Abrieb, UV-Strahlung, chemischer Alterung – kurz: aus purem Dreck, der sich nie zersetzt. Einmal freigesetzt, bleibt er für Jahrhunderte im Umlauf.

Die Quellen sind überall: Verpackungen, Reifen, Farben, Kosmetika, Textilien, Industriegranulate, sogar unser eigener Abfall in der Sanitären Anlage… Schon das Öffnen eines PET-Deckels oder

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen