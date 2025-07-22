Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Informiert, kritisch, klar – unsere neuesten Videos sind online!
Startet mit scharfem Blick in die Woche: Ob brisante Weltnachrichten, gesellschaftliche Entwicklungen oder politische Tiefenanalysen – wir liefern euch frische Inhalte mit Substanz. Keine leeren Phrasen, keine Ablenkung – nur Klartext, der bewegt. Klickt euch rein, bleibt wach und denkt mit – denn wer gut informiert ist, durchschaut mehr.

Multipolare Welt im Chaos – USA gegen alle! – Dieser Sommer wird noch brutaler

Die WAHRHEIT hinter der China Taiwan Geschichte – George Yeo (Rise Of Asia – Deutsch)

Joana Cotar: Der Bundestag ist ein Theater – Ich konnte nicht mehr mitmachen!

FdV-Podiumsgespräch mit Rémy Wyssmann (SVP), Sabrina Weisskopf (FDP) & Christoph Pfluger (Verleger)

Das Geheimnis in Dir | ERSTKONTAKT #50

Mainstream-Dating ist tot – Gibt es noch echte Verbindung? | Conscious Love-Gründer Thomas Becherer

In welchem Zustand ist das deutsche Bildungssystem? // Ricardo Leppe & Kayvan Soufi-Siavash

Dr. Tögel: Dein Gehirn ist im Visier der Regierungen und Militärs – im Gespräch mit Dr. Keferstein

Clipse und „Let God Sort Em Out“: Die Rache Jahwes an Edom? – Donald Trump, Tikkun Olam und 9/11

Ex-CIA-Analytiker McGovern appelliert an die Bundesregierung: „Werdet endlich erwachsen“ | Péli NDS

Das Epstein-Rätsel: Erpressung, Verderbtheit und fehlende Beweise | Heliowave

ARD-Sommerinterview: „Es grenzt an Manipulation“ (Interview Peter Hahne)

Die wahre Geschichte von Epstein mit Darryl Cooper

Dieser Mann kontrolliert die Welt! Und niemand bemerkt es (Ernst Wolff deckt auf)

Tulsi Gabbard enthüllt: Obama im Zentrum des US-Wahlskandals!

KRASS! KEN JEBSEN bewirbt KRYPTO SCAM von PAUL BRANDENBURG!