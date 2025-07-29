Neue Videos am Dienstag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Wie die USA den Kalten Krieg gewonnen haben – Professor JEFFREY SACHS auf DEUTSCH

Alarm: NATO plant Angriff auf Kaliningrad

EU Versailler Vertrag – Von der Leyen versagt auf der ganzen Ebene

Scott Ritter: Neues zum Völkermord in Gaza – Judge Napolitano

Ukrainischer Soldat kämpft jetzt auf der russischen Seite und erzählt von seinen Motiven

SCOTT RITTER: TRUMP WIRD EPSTEIN-FILES NIE VERÖFFENTLICHEN – ZUM SCHUTZ ISRAELS!

„Werden durch schlechtes Geld enteignet“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Benjamin Mudlack

Zerstörung der Hoffnung: Epstein-Fall (auch) eine Demoralisierungsoperation von Mossad und KGB?

Tucker Carlson: Wenn du verstehen willst, wie falsch das derzeitige politische System ist

Krieg gegen das Bargeld: Bargeldabschaffung kommt | Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck & Hansjörg Stützle

FEGT EIN mRNA-WIRBELSTURM UM DIE WELT? JIM FERGUSON MELDET SICH AUS LEEUWARDEN, HOLLAND

Befinden wir uns in einer Simulation?

5G: So leiden Menschen unter der Mobilfunkstrahlung

Nie wieder Werbung auf dem Handy! Mit diesem Trick blockierst du ALLES

Tech-Faschismus als neue Herrschaftsform – Iain Davis & Tom-Oliver Regenauer (MANOVA International)

Israels innerer Zusammenbruch, Hungersnot in Gaza und Trumps Kehrtwende in der Ukraine