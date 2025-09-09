Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Informiert, kritisch, klar – unsere neuesten Videos sind online!
Startet mit scharfem Blick in die Woche: Ob brisante Weltnachrichten, gesellschaftliche Entwicklungen oder politische Tiefenanalysen – wir liefern euch frische Inhalte mit Substanz. Keine leeren Phrasen, keine Ablenkung – nur Klartext, der bewegt. Klickt euch rein, bleibt wach und denkt mit – denn wer gut informiert ist, durchschaut mehr.

Dr. Markus Krall: DAS kommt gerade auf uns alle zu! | So kannst du dich schützen!

Das E-ID-Gesetz beschneidet Volksrechte | Eine Analyse von Dr. iur. Markus Zollinger.

„Die Leute haben keine Ahnung, dass sie in der Falle sitzen!“ (Ernst Wolff alarmiert)

Christoph Pfluger: Neutralität oder globale Fremdherrschaft – Der Kampf um die Zukunft der Schweiz!

The Great Taking 3/3, Kapitalanlage und Schutz, Great Reset, Lastenausgleich, ETF, CBDC, BTC, Krieg

MANOVA The Great WeSet: Abgebrochene Atlantikbrücken (Marco Bülow, Ulrike Guérot, Michael Sailer)

NATO-Soldaten in der Ukraine? Merz zögert, Brüssel macht Druck | GEGENPOL

21. AZK – Klaus Scheidsteger „30 Jahre Lobbyismus gegen kritische Mobilfunkforschung“

Echt Jetzt Folge #025 wir zahlen für die Kriege anderer

Selenskyj hat den Verstand verloren – Die Ukraine hat gerade Christen verboten (Redacted – Deutsch)

Amerikanerin reagiert auf Volker Pispers ‚Geschichte der USA und Terrorismus‘ (4 von 5)

Forensische Untersuchung: Schießerei in der Christchurch-Moschee war inszeniert (The Reese Report – Deutsch)

Warum die moderne Demokratie nur eine höfliche Diktatur ist –Platon wusste das (Philosophy Coded DE)

APERTUS: EU schreibt Gesetze – die Schweiz schreibt Geschichte!

Masern-Gesetz, WHO & Medienkrise – was sie uns verschweigen! – Ruderboot #27

Gold explodiert: Nur wegen Zinsen? Oder kommt etwas Großes? Marktgeflüster