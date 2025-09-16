Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Informiert, kritisch, klar – unsere neuesten Videos sind online!
Startet mit scharfem Blick in die Woche: Ob brisante Weltnachrichten, gesellschaftliche Entwicklungen oder politische Tiefenanalysen – wir liefern euch frische Inhalte mit Substanz. Keine leeren Phrasen, keine Ablenkung – nur Klartext, der bewegt. Klickt euch rein, bleibt wach und denkt mit – denn wer gut informiert ist, durchschaut mehr.

Die NATO kollabiert – TRUMP hat den Globalisten der NATO einen K.O.-Schlag versetzt (Redacted DE)

Was die Medien Dir über Charlie Kirk nicht sagen werden (Really Graceful – Deutsch)

Lawrence Wilkerson: Amerika zieht sich zurück und Allianzen zerbrechen

„Neue srRNA-Spritze hochgefährlich“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Hockertz

Militärische Eskalation in der Karibik? | Von Rainer Rupp

Tucker Carlson: Bill Gates, die Wahrheit über Impfstoffe und der Plan

Link zum Video

Der Mut, gehasst zu werden – Nietzsches Philosophie der radikalen Authentizität (Philosophy CodedDE)

Der Traum vom Schlaraffenland endet im Chaos

Zensur im Namen der Gesundheit? Ursula von der Leyen erklärt die Infodemie zur globalen Krise!

21. AZK – Patrick Wood: Der Wettlauf zur künstlichen Superintelligenz

Ab 5 Uhr 45 wird zurückgeschossen. Darum bin ich gegen DIESE Wehrpflicht

Auf dieser NATO-Konferenz in Essen werden Kriege vorbereitet | Bernhard Trautvetter | NDS-Podcast

Der Fall Katharina Koenig – Biontech – Geschwärzte Papiere

Ich bin fassungslos

Insider verrät: „Sie wollen die Menschheit reduzieren…“ | Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg