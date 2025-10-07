Neue Videos am Dienstag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Drohnen-Panik: So werden wir in den Krieg getrickst

Operation Gladio ist lebendig – NATO Geheimarmee wird entlarvt (Redacted News – Deutsch)

Putin warnt die Kriegstreiber in der EU vor schwerwiegenden Konsequenzen

ENTHÜLLT: Die perfide Taktik der Meinungs-Diktatoren! (Prof. Dr. Werner J. Patzelt)

Russische Drohnen: „Einfach verschwunden“

Trump Pressekonferenz im Oval Office 06.10.2025

„Linke Opferpolitik ist rassistisch“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Anna-Maria Scherer

Kayvan fragt #CHAT – antwortet! Schule, Gehorsam, Ordnung, Pünktlichkeit, Disziplin statt Freiheit

Der Anfang vom Ende der Lügen und Täuschungen

Tacheles # 173

KSK-Soldat: Letzte Warnung! DAS ist der WAHRE Plan! DAS droht jedem Bürger! SO bereitet man sich vor!

TRUMPAGEDDON: ALBTRAUM ODER GOLDENE ZUKUNFT?

Tucker Carlson: Hast du schon das Zeichen des Tieres angenommen?

Flavio von Witzleben im Gespräch mit Heiko Schöning: Darauf läuft das abgekartete Spiel auf der Weltbühne hinaus

HOPIUM – Vortrag – Tom-Oliver Regenauer

EU deckt gigantischen Wahlbetrug in Bulgarien!

Warum Machiavelli sagte, Korruption sei die Regel, nicht die Ausnahme (Philosophy Coded-Deutsch)