Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

pexels.com

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Entdecken Sie heute eine vielfältige Auswahl spannender neuer Videos, die nicht nur informieren, sondern auch inspirieren und Ihren Wissenshorizont erweitern. Tauchen Sie ein in packende Dokumentationen, die tiefgreifende Einblicke in verschiedenste Themen bieten, und bleiben Sie mit aktuellen Nachrichtenclips stets auf dem neuesten Stand. Freuen Sie sich außerdem auf interessante Beiträge, die Sie überraschen und zum Nachdenken anregen.

Drohnen-Alarm über New Jersey und Ramstein | ERSTKONTAKT #44

Ein unerwarteter Sieg auf dem Schlachtfeld der Freiheit! (Ernst Wolff live)

Trump & Milei verändern die Welt! (Interview Philipp Bagus)

Neurochirurg: Die Mitochondrien strahlen Licht aus, alle Energie im Körper kommt von der Sonne

„Im Notfall liefert uns niemand Strom“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Dr. K.-D. Humpich und M. Hafenburg

Klimakollaps: Die neue Eiszeit kommt! – Klimawissen – kurz & bündig

Mach den Leuten Angst und du kannst sie kontrollieren | Rainer Mausfeld

Welt lehnt massenhaft das Desinformationsgesetz ab. Unabhängige Medien: zuverlässiger

Ist die Ukraine ein Schlüsselstaat zur neuen Weltordnung?

Unser Kampf für die Freiheit! | Markus Krall & Benjamin Mudlack

Ronald-Peter Stöferle: Gold, Bitcoin, Dollar – wie geht es weiter?

Bioimmunologe: Kausalzusammenhang zwischen Impfungen und Nebenwirkungen bei Kindern: Autismus, ADHS…

Robert F.Kennedy Jr. – So begann mein Kampf gegen die Pharma Industrie

Putin macht eine harte Ansage an die USA und den Westen

Interview mit Willy Wimmer – Der große Krieg kann kommen!