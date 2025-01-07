Neue Videos am Dienstag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Der Ukraine gehen die Soldaten für den Stellvertreterkrieg der USA aus

Elon Musk mischt Deutschland auf: Einmischung, Meinungsfreiheit und Plattformregulierung

Syrien in Trümmern – und was die Medien verschweigen | Von Karin Leukefeld

Ukrainekrieg: US-Ökonom übt massive Kritik an NATO aus & prophezeit wie der Krieg enden wird!

Putin Interview: Warum handeln deutsche Politiker oft gegen ihr eigenes Volk? Deutsch Übersetzung

Tucker Carlson und CIA-Veteran Hudson

Link zum Video

Echt Jetzt #006 Wettermanipulation, Chemtrails und Haarp -menschengemachter Klimawandel…

Harald Kujat warnt vor Folgen des AGGRESSIVEN Verhalten der NATO & EU im Ukrainekrieg!

Die Akte: Victoria Nulands Karriere der Intervention (Ukraine)

2024 in 20 Minuten

Link zum Video

„2025 kann zum Jahr des großen Umdenkens werden!“ – Ernst Wolff hat Hoffnung

Ex-AfD-Vorsitzender: Die AfD ist unterwandert!

EUROPA AUF RUSSLAND HETZEN: ULTIMATIVES ZIEL DER US-STRATEGIE

Ölkonzern verliert bahnbrechenden Fall und übt Vergeltung