Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Neuer Tag, neue Videos! Unsere neuesten Veröffentlichungen bringt euch die aktuellen News und Hintergrundberichte, die ihr nicht verpassen dürft. Mit spannenden Themen für jeden Geschmack liefern wir euch den perfekten Mix aus Information und Unterhaltung. Schaut vorbei und bleibt bestens informiert!

(16498) UNGLAUBLICH! BITCOIN PUMPT & TRUMP DREHT DURCH! – YouTube

Der US-Gesundheitsminister Robert F. Kennedy Jr. präsentiert den echten Dr. Fauci

(16498) Brisant und ungeklärt – sind die vermeintlichen Spinnfäden heimliche Helfer für 15-Minuten-Städte?

Eine Gesundheitsbehörde in Idaho verbietet die Covid-19-Spritzen. Die Abrechnung beginnt

Link zum Video

(16498) SCOTT RITTER: RUSSLAND ERREICHT SEINE ZIELE – EGAL WAS TRUMP ANBIETET – YouTube

(16498) Von 100 % Systemtreu zum größten Systemstörer – Die Medien sind die Zentrale – Bürger machen mit

(16498) Elon Musk und Alice Weidel: Rhetorik und Strategie analysiert – YouTube

Das Christentum wird verzerrt, KI muss damit zu tun haben. Man darf nicht mehr „Weihnachten“ sagen

Link zum Video

(16498) Lawrow Interview: „USA opfern Deutschlands Industrie für die Ukraine“ (Deutsch Übersetzung

(16498) „Wenn ich noch Haare hätte würde ich sie mir raufen!“ – Horst Lüning – YouTube

(16498) Neuwahlen, Trump & Ukraine-Krieg: Wohin steuert die AfD? // Tino Chrupalla & Kayvan Soufi-Si

Die mRNA-Imfpungen waren dazu bestimmt, schwere Nebenwirkungen wie Turbokrebs zu verursachen

Link zum Video

US-Spezial: AKTE TRUMP – Retter oder Teil des Deep-States? | #Krake | Kla.TV

TOP!! Die Pandemie der Unmenschlichkeit und die Folgebereitschaft der Justiz

Link zum Video

38C3 – Der Milliarden-Steuerraub Cum/Ex – YouTube

Putin wendet sich direkt an Trump und sendet ihm eine klare Botschaft