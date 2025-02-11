Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Dienstag
Quelle: Eigene Arbeit des Autors: Jorge Simonet via Wikimedia

Das vorläufige Ende von USAID – (k)ein Grund zur Traurigkeit? | Dr. Christoph Neusiedl

Wie die CIA zur größten Bedrohung für die US-Sicherheit wurde | Ray McGovern

Trumps neue Gesetze verändern alles! – Hoss und Hopf #243

Dezentralisierung verleiht den Menschen Macht in allen Bereichen: Energie, Finanzen, Wissen, Geld

Klare Sicht: Christine Anderson (MEP) – Schluss mit Korruption!

SKANDAL: ZDF castet linke Studenten!

Gutachten des Verfassungsschutzes zur AfD: Rückruf-Aktion wegen gefährlicher Qualitätsmängel

Covid-Notstandserklärung bis 2029 verlängert. Sie schützt die Impfung und ihre Hersteller

Der IWF und der historische politische Wandel in Sri Lanka

Der große Weltenbühnenumbau

Warum spricht niemand über diese verbotene Pflanze?

Impfungen: 62 mit dem Leben unvereinbare chemische Elemente. Wir stellen dies Behörden zur Verfügung

Die dunkle Wahrheit über Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – Ernst Wolff im Gespräch mit Sören Schumann

US-Establishment setzt Angriffe auf Tulsi wegen Snowden fort

Schreyer: Corona-Aufarbeitung als Demokratisierung

Werden die Wahlen heimlich beeinflusst? (Ernst Wolff packt aus)