Neue Videos am Dienstag

Tacheles # 156

Grundrecht Kriegsdienst-Verweigerung am Ende? – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit René Boyke

Ist Boris Reitschuster gekauft?

Trump finanzierte mRNA-Impfstoffe und Bill Gates‘ Projekte mit USAID: mehr als 1 Milliarde Dollar

Nacktes Geld #16 – Die Kriegsbank kommt!

Pepe Escobar über Putins Schachzüge schockieren die Ukraine – Kollektive Westen gibt es nicht mehr

Trump-Selenskyj-Eklat, NATO-Kollaps und Europas Dilemma

USA schaffen ein zentrales Kontrollnetz mit digitaler Identifizierung und Kontrolle des Bankwesens

Dr. Jonas Tögel: Droht eine Eskalation des Krieges? – Interview mit Dr. Lottaz, Neutrality Studies

Analyse von «Sahara-Staub» liegt vor: Terror-Alarm! (von Ivo Sasek)

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg über das SPD-Debakel, die korrupte WHO und die ausbleibende Corona-Aufarbeitung

Skandal: Lula zwingt die Bevölkerung, sich impfen zu lassen, aber seine Minister sind nicht geimpft!

Jens Lehrich dachte früher: „Alles ist in Ordnung“ – Vom FDP-Normie zum kritischen Denker

Das steckt WIRKLICH hinter Friedrich Merz’ Agenda (Gerald Grosz deckt auf)

Mehr Gesundheit geht nicht: Hitze-Schock & wie du ihn aktivierst!