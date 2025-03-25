Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Neuer Tag, neue Videos! Unsere neuesten Veröffentlichungen bringt euch die aktuellen News und Hintergrundberichte, die ihr nicht verpassen dürft. Mit spannenden Themen für jeden Geschmack liefern wir euch den perfekten Mix aus Information und Unterhaltung. Schaut vorbei und bleibt bestens informiert!

Was bedeutet die Schulden-Billion?

Uncut #11: Heute mit Kayvan Soufi-Siavash

Wikipedia und das Geld der Tides Foundation| #105 Wikihausen

Die Medien geraten zunehmend in Verruf: Sie verlieren das Vertrauen der Bürger

Link zum Video

FRAGEN UND ANTWORTEN zu MINDSET IST ALLES!

Vom Denken zum Sein – Im Gespräch mit Kayvan Soufi-Siavash

Keine Eroberung des Weltraums, das ist eine Eroberung des Geistes! (Dimitri Legrand)

Gesundheitsbehörde verbot die Erforschung und Bewerbung jeglicher wirksamer Alternative bei Covid

Link zum Video

Israel bricht Waffenruhe und bombardiert Gaza erneut

Becoming Brigitte (Ep.0) – Eine Einführung (Candace Owens – Deutsch)

Becoming Brigitte (Ep.1) – Die Öffentlichkeit täuschen (Candace Owens – Deutsch)

Fluorid sollte nicht im Wasser sein. Es ist weder für unsere Organe noch für das Gehirn gut

Link zum Video

Architekt Laubscher darüber, wie Mobiltechnik die Menschen verdummt

Tom Oliver Regenauer: KI, Kontrolle, Jobverluste, Elon Musk, xAI, Palantir & die Zukunft der KI-Ära

TRUMP sagt: „Der BEITRITT zum COMMONWEALTH KLINGT GUT für mich“ (The Reese Report – Deutsch)

So bricht das korrupte Netzwerk zusammen! (Dr. Paul Brandenburg packt aus)