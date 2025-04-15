Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Neuer Tag, neue Videos! Unsere neuesten Veröffentlichungen bringt euch die aktuellen News und Hintergrundberichte, die ihr nicht verpassen dürft. Mit spannenden Themen für jeden Geschmack liefern wir euch den perfekten Mix aus Information und Unterhaltung. Schaut vorbei und bleibt bestens informiert!

Yanis Varoufakis im Interview – Trumps Zölle, Deutschlands Wirtschaft, Marine Le Pen und die Ukraine

Zölle, Machtspiele & die EU: Wer zahlt den Preis? | #KrallErklärt

„Koalitions-Pamphlet“: Marcel Luthe kritisiert politische Verantwortungslosigkeit der Regierung

Das wird Friedrich Merz noch sehr bitter bereuen

„Die Lehrer tragen Verantwortung“ – Analyse der Corona-Schulschließungen

„Das Lithium-Komplott“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Dr. Michael Nehls

KOSTENLOSE ENERGIE mit einem Schwungrad-Federmotor

NOCH IMMER KEIN FRIEDEN: WORAUF POKERN TRUMP UND PUTIN? | GEGENPOL

KI-Diktatur: Der Aufstieg der Technokraten

Perspektiven auf Gaza, die in den Medien fehlen – Prof. Mearsheimer, Varoufakis, Prashad

Dr. Jonas Tögel bei SWR1-Leute: Ein Interview mit Dr. Nabil Atassi über die Kognitive Kriegsführung

Unser Bildungssystem ist kaputt – und keiner tut was! | Daniel Jung

Ukrainischer Journalist: Ukraine ist ein Freiluftgefängnis geworden. Männer werden wie Tiere gejagt.

Chefarzt erhebt Corona-Daten – im Gespräch mit Prof. Dr. Ullrich

Zusatzstoff Aluminium und seine Auswirkungen auf den Organismus