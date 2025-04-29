Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Klickt euch klug in die Woche! Unsere neuesten Videos sind online – vollgepackt mit aktuellen News, spannenden Hintergründen und kompakten Analysen. Ob Weltnachrichten, Gesellschaft oder Politik: Hier bekommt ihr Klartext statt Floskeln. Reinschauen, mitdenken, informiert bleiben!

Plan B war gestern – Wie Sie jetzt überleben, ohne unterzugehen!

Direkt zum Video:

Etwas Großes passiert in Europa, der Stromausfall ist nur die erste Phase

CDC: Gesundheitsmission vollbracht – Dr. Susan Monarez und der Vormarsch des Überwachungsstaats

„Trumps Zoll-Plan ist schlüssig“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Philipp Mattheis

Impfverweigerung: Deutsche Soldaten im Gefängnis!

Rechts trifft Links: Ein ehrliches Gespräch ohne Filter

Unfassbare Zahlen bei Ausländerkriminalität.Manuel Ostermann sagt: Deutschland ist nicht mehr sicher.

Was dürfen wir noch sagen? | #KrallErklärt

SCOTT RITTER: PUTIN BRAUCHT TRUMP NICHT!

Kontaktexperiment mit nicht-menschlicher Intelligenz | ERSTKONTAKT #48

Corona und der Kampf um die Wahrheit – Marcel Barz, Dr. Alexander Christ und Dr. Andreas Posa

UNSER MACHTSYSTEM – Nicht glauben – Wissen – Der Würfel erklärt real – KI bestätigt

Richter verurteilt Satire-Journalist zu Haft – jetzt landet ER selbst auf der Anklagebank!

Die Götter bauten Maschinen – Chavín de Huántar entschlüsselt | Erich von Däniken

Krall & Bubeck: Wie viel Freiheit bleibt noch?

Pharma will Kunden, keine Heilung! Dr. Michael Nehls über Lithium, Alzheimer und kranke Gehirne