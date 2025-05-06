Neue Videos am Dienstag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Klickt euch klug in die Woche! Unsere neuesten Videos sind online – vollgepackt mit aktuellen News, spannenden Hintergründen und kompakten Analysen. Ob Weltnachrichten, Gesellschaft oder Politik: Hier bekommt ihr Klartext statt Floskeln. Reinschauen, mitdenken, informiert bleiben!

«AfD soll mundtot gemacht werden»: Ex-Verfassungsschutz-Chef Maassen über den deutschen Rechtsstaat

Gesichert rechtsextrem: Wird die AfD jetzt verboten? Hoss und Hopf #264

Wird die AfD verboten?

Die am meisten geschützte LÜGE (The Reese Report – Deutsch)

China beschuldigt USA in COVID-Bericht – Was wird vertuscht? Redacted

Interview Flavio von Witzleben mit Journalist Tom-Oliver Regenauer: Spektakuläre Hintergrundrecherche zu Trump, Musk & Co.

Israels Lügen über das iranische Atomprogramm Enthüllt

USA lehnen Agenda 2030 offiziell ab

Rumänien – Der Putsch des Tiefen Staates

Apolut im Gespräch: Tobias Ulbrich (Schadensträchtige Corona-„Impf“-Chargen)

FPÖ-Politikerin Giuliani: «Österreichische Neutralität wird von der Verlierer-Ampel kaputtgeredet»

Henryk M. Broder zu AFD-Verbot, Politik und Meinungsfreiheit (Marc Lädt Ein)

Undercover beim Goldhändler – So wirst du abgezockt | Impact Investigativ | SRF

Sensationell. Ukraine-Krieg. Was die KI zur Lösung vorschlägt ChatGPT

Philosoph Michael Andrick: Warum Mut ein Alarmsignal unserer Gesellschaft ist

Gefährlich: Deutschland kippt (schon wieder) ins Totalitäre! // Raphael Bonelli