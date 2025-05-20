Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Klickt euch klug in die Woche! Unsere neuesten Videos sind online – vollgepackt mit aktuellen News, spannenden Hintergründen und kompakten Analysen. Ob Weltnachrichten, Gesellschaft oder Politik: Hier bekommt ihr Klartext statt Floskeln. Reinschauen, mitdenken, informiert bleiben!

Das sind ERSTAUNLICHE Neuigkeiten aus der Ukraine I Redacted

Direkt zum Video:

Tabu: Was wir nicht denken dürfen – Raphael Bonelli und Christian Rieck

Trumps Nahost-Reise ist der schlimmste Albtraum eines Globalisten | Redacted

Link zum Video

Zwei Wörter über Nancy Faeser: Jetzt ermittelt der Staat gegen mich

Lass mal quatschen #19 – Dirk Pohlmann über Istanbul-Friedensverhandlungen und Lage in Deutschland

„Weltfrieden hängt von Deutschland ab“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Dr. Hauke Ritz

Unternehmensberater Stützle: «Bargeld gefährdet das Businessmodell der Finanzindustrie»

DER FARM ENTWACHSEN – Greg Reese & Tom-Oliver Regenauer (Manova International – Deutsch)

Enthüllt: US-Regierung & Pfizer unter Anklage!

EU-KOLLAPS 2027! Staatsstreich, Zensur & 7400 % Rendite!

Ich konfrontiere Studenten mit diesem „rechtsextremen“ YouTuber!

Dr. Michael Nehls über Corona, Big Pharma & Lithium

CBDC: Das Ende des Geldes

Link zum Video

AAA weg! Sind die USA pleite, Herr Rieck? Die Wahrheit über FIAT-Geld // Prof. Rieck

Friedrich Merz wird es auf die harte Tour lernen müssen. Er wird noch sehen, was er davon hat

Putins vollständige Erklärung nach dem Telefongespräch mit Trump