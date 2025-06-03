Neue Videos am Dienstag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Klickt euch klug in die Woche! Unsere neuesten Videos sind online – vollgepackt mit aktuellen News, spannenden Hintergründen und kompakten Analysen. Ob Weltnachrichten, Gesellschaft oder Politik: Hier bekommt ihr Klartext statt Floskeln. Reinschauen, mitdenken, informiert bleiben!

Nach Schlag auf Atombomber: Wie reagiert Putin?

Dieser Artikel wurde schnell geändert, damit niemand die WAHRHEIT erfährt!!

Weidel bei CPAC: Durchbruch auf internationaler Bühne

Alastair Crooke : Im Westen braut sich ein Sturm zusammen

Schluss mit der Wokeness – Rede von Christian Hafenecker bei der CPAC 2025

Uncut #20: Heute mit Kayvan Soufi-Siavash

Whistleblower widerspricht Bonginos Epstein-Behauptung: „Vertuschung im Gange“ – Redacted.

Die Wahrheit über Corona kommt langsam ins Licht der Öffentlichkeit | Von Uwe Froschauer

Israels „Endlösung“ hat begonnen: Werden Menschen mit Gewissen ihr Einhalt gebieten?

NANOTECHNOLOGIE in ALLEN Impfstoffen gefunden

Wird KI unsere zukünftige Regierung sein? Interview mit Technokratie-Experten Patrick Wood

„Wir brauchen mehr arbeitslose Politiker“ Javier Milei

Medienkonferenz ABF Schweiz: Petition «Keine Änderung der IGV» & Aufsichtsanzeige

Hallervorden zu Israel: zu weit gegangen?

Militärische+,Wirtschaftsnachrichten Mai 2025