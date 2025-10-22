Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Unsere aktuellen Videos zeigen, worauf es ankommt: Relevante Themen, präzise Analysen und journalistische Tiefe ohne Spektakel. Vom Brennpunkt der Weltpolitik bis zum Umbruch in der Nachbarschaft – wir bieten die Informationen, die wirklich zählen. Kein Alarmismus, keine leeren Schlagzeilen – nur das, was euch weiterbringt. Für alle, die mitdenken, hinterfragen und mehr wollen. Jetzt ansehen, dranbleiben und mitreden – denn Aufklärung ist der Anfang von Veränderung.

Lawrow äußert sich zum möglichen Treffen zwischen Putin und Trump in Budapest

Bereite dich vor: DAS rollt auf uns zu! (Schweizer deckt Wahrheit auf!)

FRIEDEN ODER TÄUSCHUNG: NIEMAND VERTRAUT NETANYAHU! – Jeffrey Sachs analysiert

Becoming Brigitte: MK Ultra und der französische Goldrausch (Candace Owens – Deutsch)

Ralf Ludwig: Von Big Pharma initiierte WHO-Pandemien gemeinsam stoppen

Wenn nichts mehr läuft, wie es soll | Ulrike Guérot, Wolfgang Kubicki & Markus J. Karsten

Krall & Bubeck: Bitcoin-Crash & Gold-Boom – das Ende des digitalen Traums

Analyse von Kirk-Attentat und Trumps Knesset-Rede mit Mad in Germany und Alexander Stier

Tagesschaulegende Eva Hermann im Interview. Eine große Freude

Dr. Jonas Tögel: Mein Vortrag in Freistadt – mit Prof. Haditsch, Dr. Wegscheider, Dr. Krall, uvm.

Der große Raubzug – Daniele Ganser im Gespräch

Unfassbarer DURCHBRUCH von Googles KI! Gemini 3.0, Neue ChatGPT-Funktionen & KI-Videos

„Plötzlich tun die Reichen das Gleiche…“ (sie wissen, was kommt!) | Maxim Mankevich

Zurück zur Normalität – Ist das reaktionär oder der einzige Ausweg? | Medientheoretiker Norbert Bolz

Die Rede von Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg beim Make Europe healthy again

Die 9/11-Akten: Von der Tragödie zur Tyrannei | Ep 5

Es gibt nur eine Antwort zu diesem EU-Unterwerfungsvertrag: Ein Nein von Parlament, Volk und Ständen