Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Die Welt dreht sich – wir liefern den Kontext.

Unsere aktuellen Videos zeigen, worauf es ankommt: Relevante Themen, präzise Analysen und journalistische Tiefe ohne Spektakel. Vom Brennpunkt der Weltpolitik bis zum Umbruch in der Nachbarschaft – wir bieten die Informationen, die wirklich zählen. Kein Alarmismus, keine leeren Schlagzeilen – nur das, was euch weiterbringt. Für alle, die mitdenken, hinterfragen und mehr wollen. Jetzt ansehen, dranbleiben und mitreden – denn Aufklärung ist der Anfang von Veränderung.

Halle ist nicht Hollywood

Kein Kessel in Pokrowsk? Von wegen! Selenski führt die ukrainische Armee in die Vollkatastrophe

Was in den nächsten 12 Monaten passiert und wie du dich jetzt vorbereiten musst Ernst Wolff exklusiv

Nicht nur Prinz Andrew – auch Friedrich Merz und Emmanuel Macron Teil des pädokriminellen Sumpfs? Ein Augenzeuge berichtet!

Der verschwindende Fluss, der Palästina von Jordanien trennt

Der Tracking-Totalitarismus | ‪@FlaviovonWitzleben‬ und ‪@tomregenauer‬ in der MANOVA Truman Show

So brutal wurde ich auf dieser linken Demo angegangen… (wegen meinem YouTube-Kanal)

3i Atlas und der Beginn eines neuen Zeitalters (The Reese Report – Deutsch)

Der 6-Stufen-Revolution-Zyklus: Frankreich, Russland, Kuba… USA sind auf Stufe 4 (Economy Rewind)

Diese Renten werden nie ausbezahlt werden! | #KrallErklärt

Bringen sie Brüssel zu Fall? // Ungarn, Slowakei & Polen formieren sich neu // GEGENPOL

Haftbefehl-Doku „Babo“: Deutschland vergöttert einen kriminellen Drogen-Junkie mit verkaufter Seele

Grokipedia: Wie gut ist Elon Musks neue K.I.-Enzyklopädie? | #112 Wikihausen

Sabotiert die EU einen Frieden in der Ukraine? Serbiens Präsident Vučić über die verrückte Weltlage

Der Mythos von Russlands Schwäche ist zerstört: Zahlen, Fakten, Folgen – Larry Johnson

Arzt deckt neuen mächtigsten Stoff für den Darm auf! Ich war schockiert.

Eklat in der Corona-Enquetekommission | Prof. Homburg