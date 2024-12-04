Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

pexels.com

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Tauchen Sie heute in eine spannende Auswahl neuer Videos ein, die sowohl informativ als auch inspirierend sind und Ihnen neue Perspektiven eröffnen. Bleiben Sie mit aktuellen Nachrichten-Clips stets auf dem Laufenden und entdecken Sie Beiträge, die zum Nachdenken anregen und interessante Einblicke in verschiedenste Themen bieten.

Journalist äußert sich zu seiner Inhaftierung in Israel

Die Menschen werden das nicht akzeptieren! (Ernst Wolff packt aus)

Was bewirkt Trumps Drohung an die BRICS? | Von Thomas Röper

Neue Klage gegen die Konzerne und Kriminellen eingereicht, die eine Bevölkerungsreduktion anstreben

Link zum Video

Dr. Daniele Ganser: Die Kriege der USA seit 1945

RUSSLANDS GEHEIMDIENSTCHEFS ZIEHEN BILANZ: NORD STREAM WURDE DURCH ANGELSACHSEN GESPRENGT

Tucker Carlson – Dr. Mark Hyman: Alles, was du isst, ist giftig, und Big Pharma mag es so

Link zum Video

Eine Mutation wurde ohne Wissen oder Zustimmung eingeführt. Sie wollen eine Posthumane Ära einläuten

Link zum Video

Was ALLE betrifft: Top UNO-Beamter enthüllt dunkle Geheimnisse der UNO

Impfen oder Knast? Ein weiterer Soldatenprozess

War die Massenmigration geplant? – Hoss und Hopf #225

Anstieg der Herzinfarkte bei jungen Menschen um 60%. Kinder haben ein 6-mal höheres Sterberisiko

Link zum Video

Entwicklungspsychologe Dr. Hoffmann: «Neue Sexualpädagogik will auch Handlungsinhalte vermitteln»

Erfindung Hirntod ist ein Geschäftsmodell zur Organspende – Interview mit Dr. Paul Byrne

Datenkraken sollen mit ePA-Daten trainieren dürfen | Von Norbert Häring