Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Läuft für Russland! Beim Kiewer Regime bricht alles zusammen! Front kollabiert und keine Soldaten

Europas Energiekrise ist gerade persönlich geworden, und sie sind nicht bereit für das, was kommt

Zelenskyj verkauft Ukraine an USA und auch an Trump. Ukraine soll offiziell eine US Kolonie werden!

Mike Adams: Viele Lebensmittel in den USA sind mit Blei kontaminiert. FDA macht keine Kontrollen

US-Marine stellt Neue Technologie vor die den Stoff der Wirklichkeit verändern kann (Reese Report)

Syrien: Der Sturz Assads in einem größeren Gesamtbild betrachtet (von Krissy Rieger mit Zitaten von Daniele Ganser, Ernst Wolff und Seymour Hersh)

Unglaublich! Prof. Spitz deckt auf: Warum wir alle krank gemacht werden

Neuwahlen, Nahostkonflikt, Wirtschaftswunder – die große Runde | Krall, Tichy & Friedrich

Covid-19 „Impfungen“ in der Absicht entwickelt, zu schädigen, zu töten und unfruchtbar zu machen

Dirk Pohlmann, Vortrag „Tiefer Staat“. Der Fall Herrhausen und weitere politische Morde.

Dr. Markus Krall – der SelbstzerstörungsMechanismus des Geldsystems und die Zukunft Deutschlands

Mausfeld: „Die Erzeugung einer Illusion von Demokratie als Revolutionsprophylaxe“

Atrazin, Pestizid Nr.1 in USA: Sterilität, Prostata- und Brustkrebs, Geschlechtsumkehrung bei Tieren

Epstein & die Machtelite: Investigativjournalist Tahir Chaudhry deckt Netzwerke und Erpressung auf

OREGANOÖL wirkt stärker als jedes Antibiotikum auf der Welt!