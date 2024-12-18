Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Tauchen Sie heute in eine spannende Auswahl neuer Videos ein, die sowohl informativ als auch inspirierend sind und Ihnen neue Perspektiven eröffnen. Bleiben Sie mit aktuellen Nachrichten-Clips stets auf dem Laufenden und entdecken Sie Beiträge, die zum Nachdenken anregen und interessante Einblicke in verschiedenste Themen bieten.

Gessler 2.0: Wie die EU die Schweiz in die Knie zwingen will

Jeffrey Sachs – Wie die USA und Israel Syrien zerstörten und es Frieden nannten

Israelischer Genozid-Experte: USA untergräbt das Post-Holocaust-Völkerrecht

Putin teilt heftig aus gegen das Kiewer Regime

Ex-CDU-Mann und Historiker: Angela Merkel und der Weg in die Post-Demokratie

Australien: Hunderttausende Australier mit Myokarditis und anderen schweren Impfschäden

Geständnisse eines Atomkriegsplaners – Dr. Daniel Ellsberg

Rituelle Missbräuche und Mind-Control: Anneke Lucas – Ein Elite Opfer packt aus

Das unglaubliche Leben & Sterben des John McAfee (The Reese Report 2021 – Deutsch)

Prominente gegen Impfungen. Teil CLXIII – 163

dirk pohlmann – schöne neue welt mit psiram und kahane

EUROPA TAUMELT INS INFERNO

Moderna-Patente: Impfungen enthalten „voll programmierbare“ selbstorganisierte Nanotechnologie

Selenski verkauft die Ukraine an die USA

Daniele Ganser: Ukraine – Augenzeuge berichtet von der Front (21.11.2024)

Kinder – die großen Opfer der LGBTQ-Ideologie

BITCOIN // GIBT ES JETZT NIE WIEDER EINEN BÄRENMARKT?