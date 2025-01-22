Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

pexels.com

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Die Wochenmitte wird spannend! Unsere neuesten Videos bieten euch interessante Einblicke und topaktuelle Informationen zu den Themen, die die Welt bewegen. Ob ihr nur kurz reinschauen oder tiefer eintauchen wollt – es ist für jeden etwas dabei. Jetzt reinklicken und nichts verpassen!

(16585) Krall & Bubeck: Die Wahrheit über Deutschlands Niedergang! – YouTube

Tucker Carlson interv. Ned Ryun über den Plan, Trump von innen zu sabotieren

Link zum Video

(16498) Soufi-Siavash & Chrupalla Gespräch über deutsch-russische Beziehungen enthüllt brisante Wahr

Elon Musk: Ein Betrüger. Kontrolle über die Menschheit mit KI, Gehirnchips und autonomen Autos

Link zum Video

(16509) Tom Lausen und Prof. Stefan Hockertz: Hausdurchsuchungen beim PEI? – YouTube

(16585) Dramatischer Überlebenskampf: Deutscher Stahlhändler warnt vor massiver Insolvenzwelle – YouTube

Thomas Gottschalk – Was ist seine Rolle mit MK Ultra? – 15.10.2024

Die Impfungen haben mehr Tote verursacht als jeder Krieg. Es ist ein Demozid, es ist Mord!

Link zum Video

(16526) „Wir sind dem Frieden verpflichtet und nicht der Vernichtung“: Interview mit Willy Wimmer – YouTube

(16498) „Werden die linkste Regierung aller Zeiten bekommen.“ (Peter Hahne) – YouTube

(16585) Dr. Jonas Tögel: Gefährliche Planspiele – Interview mit Jasmin Kosubek am 12.01.2025 – YouTube

Nach Covid-Impfungen verbreiten sich Krebserkrankungen wie ein Lauffeuer und entwickeln sich schnell

Link zum Video

72 Stunden, die die Welt verändern: Trumps Amtsantritt und seine Folgen

Putin durchkreuzt im Donbass die imperialistischen Pläne der EU

Milliardenverlust: So schlimm steht es wirklich! (Auto-Krise)

Putin & Xi Jinping mit HARTER Botschaft an Trump & Pläne für BRICS in 2025! )Deutsch Übersetzung)