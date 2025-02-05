Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Die Wochenmitte wird spannend! Unsere neuesten Videos bieten euch interessante Einblicke und topaktuelle Informationen zu den Themen, die die Welt bewegen. Ob ihr nur kurz reinschauen oder tiefer eintauchen wollt – es ist für jeden etwas dabei. Jetzt reinklicken und nichts verpassen!

M-PATHIE – Zu Gast heute: Katja Wörmer “Der seltsame Fall des Dr. Fuellmich”

David Janda: Ronald Reagan, Flunkermedien, Tiefer Staat

Dr. Jonas Tögel: „Die Menschen werden mit Trugbildern manipuliert.“ – Interview mit Unkas, Teil 1

Warum Mathias Ilka sich mit Habeck und Baerbock anlegt – Klartext aus den Grünen-Reihen

2025 wird traumatisch: Extreme Instabilität, Chaos. Bereiten wir uns vor, es ist Teil des Prozesses

Angela Merkel ohne Ende – der Merkel – Coup von 31. Januar 2025

Ist Markus wieder Tessa? Bundesregierung erklärt AUSNAHME für Selbstbestimmungsgesetz!

Establishment-Lügen über Edward Snowden entlarvt

Bündnis im Europaparlament zur Aufarbeitung und Rechenschaftspflicht wegen des Covid-Verbrechens

Die dunkle Wahrheit über Friedrich Merz

Simone Solga: Willkommen in Hanswurstland | Folge 150

Die 10 SCHÄDLICHSTEN Dinge, die Deinen DARM zerstören!

US-Kongress: Labor-Ursprung des Virus, Korruption und Missbrauch bei der Covid-Bekämpfung

Kurt Schornsheim (101) überlebte Krieg & Rheinwiesenlager: Wurden wir vor 80 Jahren befreit? (INTRO)

Heilpraktiker Andreas Pezold erläutert neue Wege in der Schmerztherapie