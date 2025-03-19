Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Kreml Presseerklärung zum Telefongespräch zwischen Trump und Putin

UKRAINE BRAUCHT WAFFENSTILLSTAND: FÄLLT RUSSLAND ERNEUT AUF WESTEN HEREIN? | GEGENPOL

Verhandlungen über einen dauerhaften Frieden in der Ukraine – Prof. Jeffrey Sachs

Europa in Gefahr | Ulrike Guérot & Jonas Tögel

Great Reset, Bevölkerungskotrolle: Digitale Währung und Identifikation und Lebensmittelrationierung

Über 1 Million Impfschäden bestätigt! – Prof. Dr. Dyker und Prof. Dr. Matysik im Interview

Laser als Klimawaffe – Regen und Blitze gezielt erzeugt?

TOM-OLIVER REGENAUER | Musk & Trump | Putin | Höcke | Merz | DARPA | Rockefeller | ESG & DEI

Lebensmittel: Mögliche HIV-Infektion durch mRNA-Impfungen von Nutztieren

BUNDES-VERFASSUNGSGERICHT unter VERDACHT – INTRANSPARENZ, NEBENEINKÜNFTE und EINFLUSSNAHME

Clayton Morris von Redacted Bei Tucker

Ist der Waffenstillstandsplan für die Ukraine seriös?

KI, Ersetzung von Menschen durch Roboter. Menschen werden arbeitslos, und das wird ein Alptraum sein

Europas Reaktion auf das explosive Treffen zwischen Trump und Selenskyj: Wie geht es weiter?

Redacted: Trump hat den MAGA-Unabhängigen gerade den Krieg erklärt

Im Gespräch: Karin Leukefeld (Gräueltaten der Gruppe HTS in Syrien)

Was? Baerbock&Esken befördert. Schulden bis in die Steinzeit. Union hat fertig!

Dirk Müller – Schuldenpaket: Eine hemmungslose und höchst dreiste Plünderung