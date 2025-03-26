Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Die Wochenmitte wird spannend! Unsere neuesten Videos bieten euch interessante Einblicke und topaktuelle Informationen zu den Themen, die die Welt bewegen. Ob ihr nur kurz reinschauen oder tiefer eintauchen wollt – es ist für jeden etwas dabei. Jetzt reinklicken und nichts verpassen!

Yanis Varoufakis: Wie Europa Krieg und Autoritarismus schürt

Bestellte Weltuntergänge – darf man Klimaforschern alles glauben? Klimaschau 217

WHO Symposium 2025 in Winterthur – Podiumsdiskussion – Moderation Dr. Philipp Gut

Das wurde noch 2013 berichtet | Heute verboten!

UKRAINE KANN NICHT SIEGEN! – DOCH EU-ELITE BRAUCHT KRIEG | GEGENPOL

Corona-Bilanz mit Stanford-Professor John Ioannidis

Das alte System wird zerstört: Die Technokratie soll es ersetzen

JASMIN KOSUBEK | Sarrazin | Deutschlands Destabilisierung | Trump | Technokratie | Cannabis Konsum

„Krankheit X“: Spekulation statt Wissenschaft? Kritik an WHO’s Angst-Narrativ

„Linksradikal und queerfeministisch“ – Unbequeme Fragen an Queer-Influencer Ole Liebl

Becoming Brigitte (Ep.2) – Eine unzugängliche Vergangenheit (Candace Owens – Deutsch)

Becoming Brigitte (Ep.3) – Ein Zufall zuviel (Candace Owens – Deutsch)

Sprachlos: Dieses Supplement verjüngt noch viel mehr als Sport!

Der Digitale Euro: Totalüberwachung & Enteignung kommen!

LAWROW: HISTORISCHE CHANCE VERSPIELT – BEREUT IHR DIE NATO-ERWEITERUNG?

49 % Steuern? Jetzt reicht‘s! Raus!