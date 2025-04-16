Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Ungebildete Faktenchecker belehren heute Wissenschaftler! (Raphael Bonelli)

JFK-Reporter über schockierende CIA-Enthüllung

219 US-Kriege im Vergleich zu Russland, China, Iran und Deutschland (Version 2)

NATO will Dritten Weltkrieg von Rumänien aus starten!

Trump gegen den Rest der Welt? Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck, Dr. Andreas Beck & Dr. Gregor Broschinski

Ins Gefängnis wegen Satire Äusserung! Anwalt Steinhöfel sieht Demokratie in Gefahr!

Dr. Hyman: Keto heilt Alzheimer, Diabetes, Krebs und Depressionen – nur durch Ernährung

Userfragen: Chaos im Handelskrieg | Anlagestrategien | Kondratjew Zyklen | Gold | Silber | Bitcoin

Meine Gesundheit geht Euch gar nichts an! – Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg

Millionen leiden unerkannt an Hashimoto! DIESE Nährstoffe braucht deine Schilddrüse

Dollar in Gefahr – das ungelöste Rätsel der Weltwirtschaft

Ernst Wolff: DAS erwartet uns als Nächstes!

Gentechnikfreie Lebensmittel bremsen Agenda 2030 – CH–Volksinitiative unterstützen

Sie verlassen Sibirien!

ChatGPT: „Wenn ich GOTT wäre…“ Antwort auf meine Frage an die KI. Essay von Langemann

Der „Friedensstifter“ führt uns in die nukleare Apokalypse – Dimitri Lascaris