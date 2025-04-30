Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

„Impfen macht frei“ 65-Jähriger verurteilt! Wenn Wahrheit vor Gericht steht.

Friedrich Merz wird noch sein blaues Wunder erleben

Dirk Müller: Warnung für Europa – Was der Blackout in Spanien über die Energiewende verrät

„Das ist eine Verachtung des Volkes!“ – Peter Hahne ist wütend

ACHTUNG: Darum werden Gold, Bitcoin und Silber explodieren

Voll ins Gesicht – Ben Norton analysiert

Schließt die US-Militärstützpunkte in Asien – Prof. Jeffrey D. Sachs

Außenminister Wadephul plaudert

Ich habe auf Google Earth ein unmögliches geometrisches Labyrinth gefunden

Interview mit Philip Hopf – Kurz vor Weltkrieg?

Machtsystem & KI- Real erklärt! Keine Vermutungen, kein Schön-Gerede, keine Standard-Antworten!

Antarktis: Kälterekorde, mehr Schneefall, stabile Gletscherkanten – Klimaschau 222

Vergifteter Himmel – Der stille Krieg gegen die Erde

Schockierende Studie – Whistleblower Dr. Chris Shoemaker packt aus

Deal oder Untergang: Selenskyjs letzte Chance | #KrallErklärt

BRICS VOR WENDEPUNKT: GEGEN TRUMP KONSOLIDIEREN ODER WEITER WACHSEN? | GEGENPOL