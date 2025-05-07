Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Neuer Tag – frischer Input! Unsere aktuellen Videos sind jetzt online und liefern euch genau das, was zählt: Top-News, fundierte Analysen und spannende Hintergründe. Ob Politik, Gesellschaft oder Weltgeschehen – hier bleibt ihr auf dem Laufenden. Jetzt reinklicken und informiert bleiben!

INDIEN VS. PAKISTAN: SPIELT TRUMP CHINA UND RUSSLAND AUS? | GEGENPOL

Psychiater analysiert Bericht über AfD im Öffentlich-Rechtlichen (Raphael Bonelli)

Schockierende Festnahme eines unabhängigen Journalisten

Pfizer-Whistleblowerin packt aus und erzählt, wie die Covid-„Impfung“ genehmigt wurde

KASCHMIR: Der Pulverfass-Konflikt und Kampf ums Paradies zwischen zwei Atommächten! (Frank Stoner)

Krall & Bubeck: Neue Regierung, neue Krise – Was droht jetzt?

Corona-Aufarbeitung: Was die Sterbezahlen wirklich sagen

Palantir – Die digitale Guillotine – Dawid Snowden

Klimaforschungs-Anhörungen im Bundestag – reine Alibi-Veranstaltung? Klimaschau 223

AfD-Verbot: Woke Studenten fordern mich heraus!

-39% Tumoraktivität: Dieser Stoff sagt Prostatakrebs den Kampf an! (Neue Studie)

Merz mit den Stimmen der Linken gewählt / Grüne stimmen gemeinsam mit AfD – Prof. Rieck

Merz gewinnt – wird die AfD jetzt verboten? | Werner Patzelt

FARLE: MERZ BEREITET KRIEG GEGEN RUSSLAND VOR!

BBC enthüllt rassistische Ideologie israelischer Siedler