Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Neuer Tag – frischer Input! Unsere aktuellen Videos sind jetzt online und liefern euch genau das, was zählt: Top-News, fundierte Analysen und spannende Hintergründe. Ob Politik, Gesellschaft oder Weltgeschehen – hier bleibt ihr auf dem Laufenden. Jetzt reinklicken und informiert bleiben!

Armstrong: Ukraine verschwindet von der Landkarte – Europa folgt

SCHWEIZ VERKAUFT NEUTRALITÄT! NATO-PANZER ROLLEN BALD DURCHS LAND! – Valentin Landmann Talk

Nordstream: Der deutsche Erdgas-Deal | Von Paul Clemente

Mein schwierigstes Video,aber es musste gesagt werden!

Yanis Varoufakis über Europas Ukraine-Politik, globalen Handel und die Zerstörung von Gaza

Wieso traf sich Leiter des Bundeswehr-Planungstabs mit rechtsradikalem Asow-Kommandeur Romanow? BPK

Dr. med. Andreas Heisler rät: «Sucht als erstes das Vertrauen in euch selbst und in euren Körper»

Tech-Elite-Kinder werden von Smartphones, Socials und Games ferngehalten – für alle anderen gilt der Digitalpakt!

Am Tag der WHO-Machtübernahme ruft Kennedy zur globalen Rebellion auf

WHO-Gesundheitsvorschriften: Der Bund schweigt – und viele Politiker wissen nicht Bescheid

Gabriele Krone Schmalz im Dialog – das ganze „half covered“ Gespräch

Klimawandel & Energiepolitik – mit Fritz Vahrenholt und Axel Bojanowski

Epstein, Musk & Machteliten: Die schockierenden Enthüllungen von Whitney Webb

GENAU DAS ist der Grund, warum Russland eine Waffenruhe kategorisch ablehnt

EU-Sanktionen: Deutsche Bürger ausgebürgert!

WHO-Jahrestagung in Genf – Das Volk will raus aus der WHO!

Böhmermann vs. Clownswelt: Legitime Enthüllung oder digitale Hinrichtung? – Hoss und Hopf #268