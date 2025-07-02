Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Hypnotische Kriegs-Show: DAS passiert wirklich im Hintergrund!

Ex-CIA WARNT vor KI 2027! OpenAI greift Google an & GPT-Gerät schon vor dem AUS

Tucker Carlson: Marjorie Taylor Greene über AIPAC, und die Kriegstreiber

Exklusiv: Wie man in einer verrückten Welt gelassen bleibt – Vortrag von Horst Lüning

Wie Zohran das Establishment von New York besiegte

Serafe-Gebühren und Polizeigewalt…

Ralf Tillenburg und Katja: Ich hab alles nachweisen lassen.

Freibäder: Deutsche Mädchen als Freiwild

Der mündige Bürger: „Die Verdrängung des Bargelds“ – mit Autor Hansjörg Stützle  

Dr. med. Michael Nehls besorgt: Turbo-Alzheimer auf dem Vormarsch!

Zins oder Zinseszins: Wer ist schuld am Crash des Geldsystems?

„Man hat Leute umgebracht. Um uns Angst zu machen.“ Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg in Heidelberg

Mainstream Alternativmedien ignorieren Bilderbergtreffen 2025 (The Conscious Resistance – Deutsch)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gibt ein Update zu seiner Mission bei Tucker Carlson

Der Reptilienheld von MAGA (The Reese Report – Deutsch)