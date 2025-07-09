Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Neuer Tag – frischer Input! Unsere aktuellen Videos sind jetzt online und liefern euch genau das, was zählt: Top-News, fundierte Analysen und spannende Hintergründe. Ob Politik, Gesellschaft oder Weltgeschehen – hier bleibt ihr auf dem Laufenden. Jetzt reinklicken und informiert bleiben!

Dr. Daniele Ganser: Ukraine: Wer ist schuld?

Corona-Lügen aufgedeckt: Maskenaffäre ist nur die Spitze des Eisbergs!

Epstein, Musk & Machteliten: Whitney Webbs Bestseller „Eine Nation unter Erpressung“ neu auf Deutsch

Tucker Carlson: Warum vertuscht Pam Bondis Justizministerium Jeffrey Epsteins Verbrechen und Mord?

Die westliche Vorherrschaft in Afrika bröckelt mit Dr. Gerald Horne

Kein Bargeld, Keine Freiheit: Wie Konzerne und Banken die totale Überwachung einführen

Die Elite wandert aus – Zeit für klare Handlung! Pure Logik statt Ausreden

Der Verfassungsschutz wird heute missbraucht! (Hans-Georg Maaßen bei Raphael Bonelli)

Vater beschwert sich und zeigt den Zerfall Deutschlands!

Rechtsaktivist & YouTuber Aron P. | Der Liberalismus missbraucht die Kinder – Können wir überleben?

VON FREIHEIT ZUR KONTROLLE: BIOMETRISCHE CYBER-SKLAVEREI IN SICHT

„Kognitive Kriegsführung in Deutschland?“ mit Propagandaforscher Dr. Jonas Tögel

Wie kam es zum 7. Oktober? | Abrechnung: Israel und Gaza – Truth in Media

Verbindung zwischen Epstein, Mossad und geopolitischen Geheimdiensten: Eine kritische Analyse

TRUMP TRICKST MERZ AUS: FAKE WAFFEN-STOPP AN UKRAINE | GEGENPOL

CIA-Whistleblower John Stockwell enthüllt: Millionen Tote durch verdeckte Operationen der USA

Killbox: Biowaffen, Machtmissbrauch, Täuschung und Lösungen – Dr. Jane’s Rede