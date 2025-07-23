Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Im Gespräch: Karin Leukefeld | Machtkampf in Syrien geht weiter!

Trump verliert die Kontrolle über seine Basis

TRUMPS 50 TAGE: DROHUNG AN PUTIN ODER AN SELENSKIJ? | GEGENPOL

Videobeweis! So manipulierte die ARD das Weidel-Sommerinterview

Ernst Wolff: Sommerinterview | Trump´s Ende | US-Deal | Strafverfolgung Obama

Weidel-Interiew: Störer packt aus! ARD und Polizei spielten mit…

Krass: Was du über die Corona-Impfung nicht erfahren solltest

Die Epstein-Akten: Die Midas-Hand | Folge 1

Was Sie nicht über die kommende KI wissen: 10 schockierende Wahrheiten.“

Kayvan Soufi-Siavash & Tahir Chaudhry im Streitgespräch: Ist die AfD eine echte Alternative?

Tatort Impfen 20.07.2025

Wie findet man eine faire Verfassungsrichterin? Ultimatumspiel und Fairness | Prof. Dr. Rieck

Aufwind im freien Fall | Armin Laschet, Wolfgang Kubicki & Lars Haider

Dr. Markus Stark: «Fitte Dicke sind gesünder als schlappe Schlanke»

Trumps Kurswechsel in der Ukraine, Israel bombardiert Syrien & Netanjahus Niedergang

544 – Pflanzenöle sind giftig – Linolsäure !!!

Chemiker entlarvt Vapes, E-Zigaretten, nichts als die bittere Wahrheit