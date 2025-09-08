Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Unsere aktuellen Videos bieten euch spannende Perspektiven, fundierte Analysen und kompakte Zusammenfassungen zu den wichtigsten Ereignissen weltweit. Ob politische Entwicklungen, gesellschaftliche Trends oder investigative Recherchen – wir bringen Klarheit in komplexe Themen.
Ob ihr nur kurz reinschauen oder euch tiefer informieren wollt: Hier findet jeder das passende Format. Jetzt reinklicken, dranbleiben und nichts mehr verpassen!

SRG-Propaganda: David Schlaepfer entlarvt, wie Milliarden zur Manipulation der Bevölkerung dienen!

General Harald Kujat: Das wird katastrophal enden!

Tucker Carlson: Interview mit Lee Strobel über Besessenheit, Wunder, Visionen und Begegnungen mit En

Das Gesundheitssystem in Gaza bricht zusammen – und Deutschland schaut weg

Vier AfD-Kandidaten vor der Wahl gestorben: Zufall? (Wahrscheinlichkeit mittels Poisson-Verteilung)

Mordfall Liana K. – »Ich will Gerechtigkeit« | Reportage

Wie Smartphones die dümmste Generation der Geschichte erschaffen (Philosophy Coded – Deutsch)

Corona-Impfung: Schwere Gesundheitsschäden schon in der Testphase – Follow the Silenced, Mikki Willis

Intelligente Plasma-Wesen | ERSTKONTAKT #51

Studie: Bienengift tötet in 60 Min 100% der Krebszellen (Keine gesunden Zellen)

Douglas Macgregor: Europa am Rande eines Krieges mit Russland

Tacheles # 169

Alte Version, neue im Kanal – Amerikanerin reagiert auf Volker Pispers … (3 von 5)

Mutiger Protest von US-Veteranen gegen Israel

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs – Eine neue Außenpolitik für Europa