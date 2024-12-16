Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Die Besessenheit der USA, Assad zu stürzen

Gezieltes Chaos-Management per Digitalisierung und E-Mobilität? | www.kla.tv/31363

Die Geschichte zweier PsyOps | Von CJ Hopkins

Allgemeine KI: 2027 sind Menschen überflüssig. Alles, was denken erfordert, kann man automatisieren

„Nutzlose Menschen“- Wer ist Yuval Harari- Die rechte Hand von Klaus Schwab (Valuetainment- Deutsch)

Israelischer Holocaust-Forscher: Israels Eliminierung von Palästinensern geht ungestraft weiter

Der rätselhafte Tod von Dr. Faucis bedeutendstem Kritiker (The Reese Report 2021 – Deutsch)

Das Schlachtfeld: der Verstand. Sie zerstören unsere Zirbeldrüse. UNO verfolgt die Eine Weltordnung

Interessieren sich die USA wirklich für die Unterdrückung in Syrien?

WIE LINKS GRÜNE DEINE MEINUNG MACHEN // Markus Fiedler im Interview

Pfizer verlangt MILITÄRBASEN als Pfand für Verurteilungs-Kosten (The Reese Report 2021 – Deutsch)

Sie haben vor, die Redefreiheit abzuschaffen. Die Regierung will entscheiden, was „wahr“ ist

11 12 2024, Bad Dürkheim – Dr. Daniel Langhans: „Warum die Menschheit siegen wird“

Maidan in Georgien kläglich gescheitert! EU hat wieder komplett versagt

Blackout-Mythen: Der Tag, an dem der Strom weg bleibt | Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck

Über Sürien